EXIM Thailand Pavilion gives businesses access to online trade

Export-Import Bank of Thailand on Friday launched EXIM Thailand Pavilion to grant Thai entrepreneurs access to global online trade platform Alibaba.com, as it strives to coach Thai entities on improving their products and services to meet the international standard.







Export-Import Bank of Thailand or EXIM Bank president Rak Vorrakitpokatorn said COVID-19 was a catalyst for global changes and consumer behavioral changes towards online connectivity. These changes have been exponential and their scope was worldwide. Online businesses have continually grown as a result, with the value of online trade expected to reach 4.9 trillion USD this year and 7.4 trillion USD in 2025. EXIM Bank, therefore, created the “EXIM Thailand Pavilion” online trade platform on Alibaba.com – the latter being a leading online trade platform globally. The initiative provides a new online trade platform accessible to Thai businesses.



EXIM Bank will subsidize the membership fee and provide teams to support store management and communications with target clients. Support will also be provided in the aspect of knowledge, funding sources, and international trade risk management, so new exporters may venture into any market with confidence.

The president said the move would be beneficial to new trade partners who have just met via the online channel and agreed to trade with one another.

Entrepreneurs interested in this program may contact any branch of EXIM Bank or get additional information from www.exim.go.th. (NNT)



























