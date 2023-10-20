EU delegation visits Southern Thai border

A European Union (EU) diplomatic delegation recently visited the deputy head of the 4th Army to gain insights into the situation and strategies to address concerns in the southern border provinces of Thailand.

The team, comprising 13 officials from 11 EU countries, was led by Laure Brachet, Head of the Political Press and Information Section at the EU Delegation to Thailand from the European External Action Service.







Their visit aimed to understand the dynamics of the southern border areas, enhance collaboration with local agencies, and discuss political freedom and human rights concerns in these provinces. The visit also focused on Thailand’s policies to address issues in this region and the efforts of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Pine in resolving them.

Interestingly, this is the first time in over a decade that such a delegation has visited the southern border areas, indicating their keen interest in the evolving situation there.







During the delegation’s visit, Major General Pisan Nusang, the deputy head of the 4th Army and the ISOC Region 4 Pine, along with his team, shared updates on the improving situation in the southern border provinces. They highlighted the increased public participation in problem-solving. The ISOC Region 4 Pine, responsible for security matters, operates under the national strategy of the Thai government, emphasizing human rights and freedom.

This entity collaborates with various sectors, including the military, police, administrative officials, local leaders, and the public, to address security concerns while also improving the quality of life for the residents. Their ultimate goal is to ensure safety and normalcy for the people, respecting the region’s cultural diversity. (PRD)













