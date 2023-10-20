Thai Minister visits China’s CGTN

Beijing, 19 October 2023 – In a strategic move following the MoU signing with CMG, Mrs. Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, embarked on an insightful journey to China’s Global Television Network (CGTN). Accompanying her were Mr. Varavut Yanjareon, Vice Minister for the Prime Minister’s Office, and Mrs. Sudruetai Lertkasem, Deputy Director-General of the Government Public Relations Department (PRD).







The Thai delegation was received by Mr. An Xiaoyu, Deputy Director of China’s Global Television Network (CGTN), and Director of the Asia-Africa Center of China Media Group (CMG). The excursion provided a profound understanding of China’s evolving media landscape, including hands-on experiences with state-of-the-art broadcasting equipment and novel application developments.

Mr. An Xiaoyu underlined the transformative role of digital technology in enhancing news quality and reaching a global audience base.







Minister Puangpet stressed that international communication catalyzes mutual awareness, fosters cultural understanding, and amplifies a nation’s image. She considered this visit emblematic of the thriving Thai-Chinese media partnership. The excursion also presented an invaluable learning opportunity for the PRD staff members, equipping them with insights into modern media methodologies, ready to be integrated into Thailand’s communication framework.

As an integrated entity, CMG stands at the forefront of shaping the media narrative, not only within China but transcending across Asia and beyond. (PRD)







































