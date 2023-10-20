Bodies of deceased Thais in Israel being repatriated amid rising tensions

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has revealed that the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv and Israeli officials are working together to repatriate the bodies of deceased Thai nationals back home.

The Israeli forensic institute has granted permission to release the bodies of eight Thai nationals who passed away. They are scheduled for repatriation to Thailand via El Al flight LY083, departing from Israel on October 19th at 8 PM and arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport on October 20th at 8:50 AM. Families of the deceased will be contacted by relevant authorities for further coordination.







The MFA also mentioned efforts by the Thai government to arrange daily flights between Tel Aviv and Bangkok, aiming to repatriate 400 Thais daily. In addition, starting October 22nd, Thais wishing to return home will transit in Dubai.

The government will charter large aircraft for the Tel Aviv to Dubai leg, which takes approximately three hours. Subsequently, commercial airlines including the Royal Thai Air Force, Thai Airways, Nok Air, AirAsia, and Lion Air have coordinated to bring Thais from Dubai back to Thailand.







A flight schedule detailing airline, flight times, and passenger capacity has been established. If passengers face issues, the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, and the Thai Consulate-General in Dubai have prepared accommodations. Both the embassy and consulate will facilitate visa issuance for entry and have coordinated with local authorities, airports, and hotels. Meanwhile, regular flights continue to expedite the repatriation of Thais wishing to return home.

Additionally, in light of the recent Israel-Palestine tensions, there are anticipated protests this evening, October 19th, around Avenue Ahmed Balafrej in Rabat, Morocco. The Royal Thai Embassy in Rabat urges Thais to remain vigilant and avoid densely populated areas, particularly the said location. For emergencies, Thais can reach the Royal Thai Embassy at +212 6611 5885 or via their official Facebook Page. (PRD)













