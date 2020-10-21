Enforcement of the emergency decree ‘unconstitutional’, Thai Opposition MPs

The Civil Court is set to rule on revocation of the emergency decree enforcement on Oct 22 after the petition was lodged by Pheu Thai MPs and activists on Tuesday.







Narinpong Jinapak, Chairman of the Lawyers’ Association of Thailand and Pheu Thai MPs, Cholanan Srikaew and Jirayu Huangsap petitioned the Civil Court to revoke enforcement of the emergency decree imposed by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha to cope with anti-government demonstrations in Bangkok.









They said that the enforcement of the emergency decree was unconstitutional and lacked justification. The petitioners also requested the court to issue a temporary injunction to ban the government from using the emergency decree against protesters. (TNA)











