Embassies and consulates scheduled to arrange overseas voting for Thais living abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will announce advance voting date for Thai citizens abroad on Wednesday, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

According to the law, embassies and consulates must arrange for overseas voting at least 7 days before the general election date.







The ministry is now working on the related preparation. Royal Thai embassies and consulates in countries across the world should be able to announce voting date and time as well as the venues on March 29.

It is expected that overseas Thais be able to start registering for voting by the end of this month.







For the upcoming general election, the ministry will introduce the “Overseas Voting Monitoring System (OVMS)” to administer and monitor overseas voting, from staff training and casting votes, to delivery of ballots in diplomatic mail bags.

The will prevent late arrival of ballots which was the problem occurred in the election 4 years ago.





















