Election Commission inspects nationwide readiness ahead of advance voting

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Election Commission of Thailand has conducted nationwide field inspections to ensure readiness for advance voting on February 1, 2026. The Commission also reiterated strict legal prohibitions on alcohol sales and election campaigning during the legally prescribed periods.

As advance voting approaches, the EC reported comprehensive preparations, including voter facilitation, vote counting, and the reporting of results. The Commission has issued clear directives to ensure investigations and inquiries are prompt, transparent, and legally compliant. The EC also emphasized the importance of public compliance with restrictions on alcohol sales and campaigning within designated areas and timeframes.







Earlier, Election Commission Chairman Narong Klanwarin conducted on-site inspections to monitor preparations for the House of Representatives election and the referendum, including observing training sessions for polling station committees in Rayong Province. These inspections are aimed at ensuring election officials understand procedures and that voting proceeds smoothly and efficiently for the public.

The EC also issued policy guidance to provincial election inspectors and rapid-response teams, emphasizing the need for effective investigations and inquiries in accordance with legal frameworks to ensure honest, fair, and lawful elections and referendums.



The EC Office has convened subcommittees for vote tabulation and unofficial result reporting to review training outcomes and conduct live system testing. Coordination with the Department of Consular Affairs is ongoing to prepare for overseas voting and referendums, which will occur on the same day as domestic voting.

Regarding legal restrictions for advance voting on February 1, 2026 (8 A.M.–5 P.M.), the EC reiterated that:

From January 31, 2026, at 6 P.M. to February 1, 2026, at 6 P.M., the sale, distribution, or provision of all types of alcoholic beverages is prohibited.





On February 1, 2026, candidates, political parties, campaign assistants, or any person are prohibited from distributing campaign materials, using campaign vehicles or sound amplification, or holding campaign events at or near advance polling stations.

The EC stated that these measures are intended to ensure advance voting is conducted with integrity and fairness, minimize undue political influence, and reflect the true will of the electorate.

​The EC urged the public to report election law violations, especially vote-buying, through the EC hotline 1444, its mobile application, provincial offices, or local police stations. Whistleblower information will remain confidential and protected by law, with rewards of up to 1 million baht for cases resulting in final court judgments. (NNT)



































