Gas filling plant explodes in Suphan Buri, employee suffers burns

The situation remains uncontrolled after a gas filling plant has exploded, injuring multiple people.

An explosion occurred at a gas filling plant in Doem Bang Nang Buat District, Suphan Buri Province. Authorities are rushing to control the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that several people have been injured, and one person has been taken to the hospital.







The fire is still raging uncontrollably. Police have cordoned off the area and are coordinating with fire trucks and rescue teams to provide urgent assistance.

Initial reports indicate that one employee has suffered burns, and four gas tanker trucks and cooking gas vehicles have been damaged. (TNA)



































