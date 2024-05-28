Bangkok Governor highlights his achievements and outline his plans for the next two years

On the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of his administration, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt held a press conference to highlight his achievements and outline his plans for the next two years.

Governor Chadchart emphasized that his administration has focused on improving efficiency and transparency in all aspects of city governance.







He noted that Bangkok was previously known as a fun city to visit but with inefficient systems and processes that caused residents to face numerous challenges and frustrations.

Therefore, over the past two years, many changes and adjustments have been made to improve operational agility, increase efficiency, reduce stress for residents, and enhance their quality of life.

The Governor highlighted several key achievements over the past two years, including the Traffy Fondue platform, which allows citizens to report issues and track their progress, has been streamlined and made more transparent.









Over the past two years, 467,743 out of 592,842 complaints (78%) have been resolved, with the average resolution time reduced from two months to two days.

Moreover, the city has constructed 785 kilometers of new standard sidewalks that are durable, cost-effective, and accessible to all, including people with disabilities.

Additionally, 257 street vendor and stall areas have been organized to provide affordable food options without obstructing pedestrian walkways.

Overhead cable management has also been implemented along 627 km of roads.

The city has undertaken a comprehensive effort to address the long-standing issue of flooding.









The city identified 737 critical flood-prone areas in 2022. So far, 370 of these areas have been addressed, and an additional 190 areas will be resolved by 2024. Preparedness measures include cleaning 4,200 km of drainage pipes, clearing canals over 217 km and inspecting all water pumps.

About 935,000 trees out of the target of 1 million have been planted with plans to increase the goal to 2 million trees.

In addition to the ongoing efforts to reduce air pollution, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will further enhance environmental sustainability and improve traffic management in the city over the next two years.

It will gradually replace its fleet of diesel-powered vehicles, including garbage trucks, water tankers, mobile toilets, and six-wheeled trucks, with electric vehicles. This transition aims to reduce emissions and promote a cleaner environment.







In addition, the construction of the On Nut-Nong Khaem Waste-to-Energy Incinerator will be expedited to reduce landfill waste and lower waste management costs. The incinerator is expected to be operational in 2026.

Regarding traffic management initiatives, traffic signalization across Bangkok will be upgraded to Adaptive Signaling, a system that adjusts traffic lights based on real-time traffic conditions. This aims to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion at 541 intersections. (TNA)

















































