EGAT to announce new price structure to attract renewable energy investment

A new energy price structure is expected to be announced around the end of this year to attract businesses to invest in renewable energy projects in Thailand.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has been working with various organizations, including the Board of Investment (BOI), the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to determine an energy price structure to entice major corporations to invest in mega projects in the country.







The “Utility Green Tariff” (UGT) is the result of the EGAT’s assessment to design a system in which businesses are encouraged through tax measures to reduce greenhouse emissions, thereby creating a better environment for clean energy investments.

Warit Rattanachuen, EGAT’s assistant governor for research, innovations and business development, stated that in order to be eligible for green energy rights, EGAT needed a reliable source of renewable energy and to modernize its grid system to accommodate various types of renewable energy.







Warit noted that while EGAT has been working with a variety of groups to minimize carbon dioxide emissions, it will take some time before zero carbon emissions can actually be achieved. This means EGAT would have to take various measures such as creating more green spaces to absorb carbon dioxide or implementing additional measures to encourage the reduction of carbon emissions. The Utility Green Tariff is expected to be announced by the end of this year or early 2024. (NNT)













