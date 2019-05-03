EGAT looks to renovate power plants

Bangkok – The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is planning to renovate existing power plants as well as make preparations to support electricity generation from renewable energy.

EGAT’s Governor Viboon Rerksirathai said on the occasion of EGAT’s 50th anniversary this week that his company will continue to develop the country’s energy security in keeping with consumers’ changing demands and the global push towards more renewable energy sources.

Renovations costing 160 million baht will start at Wang Noi Power Plant budget and are expected to be complete in 2020. Further renovations are also planned for Phra Nakhon Nuea and Chana power plants.

EGAT has also developed power storage systems in the shape of pumped storage hydro plants and large scale batteries at Bamnet Narong Electricity Station in Chaiyaphum, and Chaibadan Electricity Station in Lopburi, equipped with power management, usage prediction, and generation control from renewable energy systems.

Thailand’s highest electricity usage so far this year was recorded on 24 April at 30,120 megawatts, with the hot weather conditions leading to a higher than normal public demand. It is expected this number may increase up to 30,500 megawatts later in the summer.