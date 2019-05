Chonburi ordained 148 monks in honor of HM the King Rama X’s upcoming coronation.

Chonburi Dean of Monks Chonlatanmunee presided over the May 2 ceremony at Khao Bamphenbun Temple with Deputy Gov. Thammasak Rattanathanya serving as chairman of lay persons.

Ordination ceremonies and dharma practice is being held across the country to make merit on behalf of His Majesty. In all, 6,810 men will become monks for 16 days.