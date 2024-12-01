Tourism and fisheries in Ranong proceeding as usual

RANONG, Thailand – Transportation between Ranong and Koh Song, cargo shipments, and fishing activities remain unaffected, Dec 1, following a recent incident involving a Myanmar navy vessel firing at a Thai fishing boat.

In response to the incident where a Myanmar navy vessel fired at a Thai fishing boat and detained four Thai crew members, authorities in Ranong convened with security representatives to discuss measures for securing the release of the detained crew. The Thai government has formally protested to Myanmar, issuing three demands, including the immediate release of the four crew members and the seized boat. Myanmar authorities have assured that the detainees are being well cared for.







Despite the incident, daily life in Ranong continues as usual. Transportation between Ranong and Koh Song, cargo shipping, and sea tourism to and from Myanmar remain normal. Fishing activities are ongoing, with Thai authorities ensuring the safety of local fishermen. Similarly, tourists visiting Myanmar are receiving proper care from Myanmar authorities. (TNA)









































