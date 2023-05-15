EC outlines processes for ballot counting in general election

The Election Commission (EC) has outlined a set of processes that will be followed for ballot counting once the polling stations close at 5PM. These steps include checking the number of received ballots, counting each ballot openly in front of the public, announcing the election results, and sending the results to the respective EC offices at different levels. The process ensures transparency and accountability, allowing the public to observe and lodge complaints if necessary. For additional information and updates on the general election, the public can visit the EC website or follow the official Line account.







Once the polling stations close, a sign will be placed on the ballot boxes, and EC officers will verify the number of received ballots, matching them with the number of voters. Ballot counting will be conducted openly, and the results will be announced at each polling station. All polling station officers will send the results to their district EC offices, which will authenticate the results and tally votes from all polling stations under their jurisdiction. The provincial EC office will then compile the official election results and send them to the main EC office.

For further information and updates on the general election, the public can visit the EC website or follow the official Line account “ECT Thailand.” (NNT)















