EC invites all sectors to monitor Sunday May 14 election

The Election Commission (EC) recently extended an invitation to citizens, groups, organizations, communities, and educational institutions to participate as observers in the upcoming parliamentary election scheduled for this Sunday.

The role of these observers is crucial in monitoring various aspects of the election process, including the behavior of candidates, political parties, and individuals involved. Their primary objective is to ensure that election campaigning adheres to the established rules and regulations, thereby preventing corruption.







Furthermore, on Election Day, these observers will oversee the voting process, monitor vote counting, and ensure the accurate announcement of voting results. They are also entrusted with reporting any suspicious activities that may arise, aiming to maintain a fair, just, and lawful electoral operation.

Those interested in becoming observers can apply for the position of any provincial election director. The submission period for observer applications starts immediately and will continue until the end of May 13th. Individuals seeking more information or clarification can inquire at the respective provincial and Bangkok offices of the Election Commission.







By actively participating as observers, these individuals contribute to the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. Their involvement serves to prevent and counteract any form of corruption, ensuring the conduct of a free, fair, and impartial election for the best interest of all citizens. (NNT)















