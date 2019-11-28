EC extends deadline for Future Forward Party to Dec 2

BANGKOK – After the Future Forward Party submitted documents to the Election Commission (EC) to assist its investigation into the legal status of Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s granting of a loan to his political party and sought a 120-day extension, the EC has resolved to extend the deadline to December 2 this year.

According to the organic law on political parties, no individual is allowed to donate or give money, assets or other interests to a political party in excess of 10 million baht in any 12-month period.

Previously, the EC received some documents related to Mr. Thanathorn’s loan case from the Future Forward Party. Since the documents were not complete, the Future Forward Party asked the EC for a 120-day extension to give the party more time to submit additional documents. On Tuesday (Nov 26), the commission resolved to extend the deadline for submission to December 2.

The Secretary-General of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution, Srisuwan Janya, asked the EC to look into the legality of Future Forward’s leader Thanathorn’s loan to his party. Between October 2018 and January 2010, the Future Forward Party received 10 million baht from Mr. Thanathorn and 7.2 million baht from his wife, Rawipan Juangroongruangkit. Under the the Civil and Commercial Code, the husband and wife are one legal entity.

Mr. Srisuwan also asked the EC to see whether there is any irregularity in Future Forward spokeswoman Pannika Wanich’s one-million-baht donation to her party because she did not include this information in her asset declaration to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).