Government makes preparations for royal barge procession

BANGKOK – Soldiers from the First Army Region conducted the first rehearsal of the rab yai foot procession from Rajakij Winitchai Pavilion to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, on Tuesday (Nov 26). The rab yai procession will commence after the royal barge procession ends. It is part of nationwide celebrations of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s coronation earlier this year.

The rehearsal of the rab yai procession started at 5:05 p.m. In the procession, His Majesty the King will ride on the royal palanquin, Budtan Thong, from Rajakij Winitchai Pavilion to the Grand Palace. The procession will pass through Maharaj Road and Na Pra Lan Road before arriving at Aphorn Phimok Prasat Pavilion in the Grand Palace via Wiset Chai Si Gate and Phiman Chai Si Gate. Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida is to join the procession, which covers a distance of 850 meters. The procession itself is 380 meters long and involves some 400 personnel.

The Royal Thai Navy, has conducted its 13th rehearsal of the royal barge procession. A total of 2,200 oarsmen will row 52 barges along the Chao Phraya River, with a total length of four kilometers. During the rehearsal, the barges took 57 minutes to arrive at Ratchaworadit Pier.

Another rehearsal of the royal barge procession is to be conducted on December 3, while full dress rehearsals will take place on December 7 and 9. The First Army Region is to conduct rehearsals of the rab yai procession on December 4 and 7.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister, Gen. Anupong Paojinda, said his ministry has cooperated with all sides to facilitate the access of members of the public who wish to view the royal barge procession along the river, and preparations are well underway.

Many people are expected to come to Bangkok to witness the historic event. Thousands of volunteers are to work with the Bangkok Metropolitan Adminstration (BMA) to accommodate them.

The royal barge procession will take place at 3:30 p.m. on December 12, 2019. The government has prepared areas along the procession route for people who wish to attend an audience with His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajarasudhabimalalakshana. The venues include Santichaiprakarn Park; Thammasat University, Tha Phra Chan Campus; Nagaraphirom Park, Siriraj Hospital; Chaloem Phrakiat 72 Phansa Rachini Park and an area under the Rama VIII Bridge on the Thonburi side.

The government is inviting the general public to wear yellow shirts to express their loyalty and blessings on this occasion.