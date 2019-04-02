EC dismisses viralled news on ‘uncounted ballots’

Bangkok – The Election Commission (EC) has dismissed reports of a lorry carrying full ballot boxes to be destroyed in Samut Sakhon province and an image showing uncounted ballots from overseas voting.

The EC has insisted that both reports shared on social media are false, and the commission has warned that it will take legal action against the people who posted false information and those who shared them.

The EC clarified that the image actually showed the ballot cards inside the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s diplomatic bag to be delivered to Thai embassies and consulates for overseas voting.

Concerning the lorry carrying full ballot boxes to be destroyed in Samut Sakhon, the commission said the lorry was moving all the equipment used for holding the polls to a designated location after the ballot cards had been counted.

The EC has asked the general public to use discretion when obtaining and sharing news and video clips on social media, as they could violate the Computer Crime Act. The EC is now investigating into the false claims to pursue legal action against the people who posted them.