Provinces prepare for coronation ceremonies

Bangkok – Officials are preparing to hold a ceremony to collect water from 108 sacred sources across the nation for use in His Majesty’s coronation ceremony on April 6, as provincial government agencies are preparing venues for the ceremony and taking part in rehearsals to ensure that the event will be held smoothly.

In Chiang Mai, the provincial governor, Supachai Iamsuwan, led volunteers to help clean and maintain Buppharam temple, which is one of the three sources of sacred water in the northern province.

Phayao provincial governor, Narongsak Osotthanakorn, led his entourage to Mae Puem reservoir in Mae Jai district and rehearsed the sacred-water collection ceremony. During the rehearsal, a procession was organized to transfer the sacred water from Mae Poem reservoir to Si Khom Kham temple in Phayao’s Muang district.

In Trat, the provincial governor, Prasert Luechathananon, and a group of government officials took part in a rehearsal of the sacred-water collection ceremony at Than Mayom Waterfall in Koh Chang district. A procession was held from the provincial city hall to Than Mayom Waterfall during the rehearsal.

Meanwhile, at the Government Public Relations Department (PRD), a large crowd of people queued to be among the first to buy pins and shirts made to commemorate His Majesty the King’s coronation.

On the first round of sales, the Office of the Permanent Secretary, under the Prime Minister’s Office, started selling 10,000 pins and 20,000 yellow polo shirts bearing His Majesty the King’s emblem. The pins are priced at 300 baht each, while the shirts cost 290 baht each. Buyers are limited to one pin and two shirts each.

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, Patcharaporn Intreyonk, said the government has permitted state agencies and vendors to produce four million shirts bearing His Majesty the King’s emblem. She said more pins will also be made.

The government also plans to hold talks with major shopping stores, such as BIG C, to increase the distribution channels. Patcharaporn said people can buy the commemorative pins and shirts at certified stores as well as Tesco Lotus.