Fisheries Dept bans fishing in Andaman Sea

Bangkok – The Department of Fisheries has banned fishing in the Andaman Sea off four coastal provinces for three months to allow marine life to breed and the ecosystem to rehabilitate.

The Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, Dr. Adisorn Promthep, said the fishing ban, covering 4,696 square kilometers in the Andaman Sea off Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang, will be enforced from April 1st to June 30th, 2019.

Dr. Adisorn said the ban is part of the department’s management of marine resources to prevent over-fishing and its objective is to allow marine animals to repopulate, especially economically important fish.

Citing statistics of catches before and after a similar fishing ban last year, he said the measure has worked well.