EC dismisses online rumors about endorsing MPs this week

The Election Commission Office (EC) has dismissed online news claiming that it would endorse MPs this week and warned the general public that spreading false information is against the law.

The EC issued a statement on its official Facebook page denying a media report that it will endorse more than 100 MPs in the general election or party-listed MPs this week. The statement said that the EC is currently conducting investigations into complaints against candidates, and it has until July 13 to endorse the election results.







The EC also warned that sharing fake news could result in up to five years in prison and/or a 100,000 baht punishment under the Computer Crime Act. The general public is recommended to wait for a statement from the EC rather than believing reports from other media outlets. (NNT)















