EC declares Move Forward Party winner of 2023 general election

In an announcement made by the Election Commission (EC) on May 15, the Move Forward Party (MFP) emerged victorious after the completion of ballot counting.

EC Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong disclosed that Pita Limjaroenrat’s Move Forward Party secured a total of 112 constituency seats and 39 party list seats. The Pheu Thai party followed closely with 112 constituency seats and 29 party list seats. Bhumjaithai claimed 68 constituency seats and 3 party list seats, while Palang Pracharath secured 39 constituency seats and 1 party list seat. The United Thai Nation Party obtained 23 constituency seats and 13 party list seats.







In terms of smaller parties, the Democrats secured 22 constituency seats and 3 party list seats, while Chartthaipattana obtained 9 constituency seats, and Prachachat won 7 constituency seats and 2 party list seats. Thai Sang Chart emerged with 5 constituency seats, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang gained 2 constituency seats, Chart Pattana Kla obtained 1 constituency seat, Seri Ruam Thai secured 1 party list seat, and Thai Sang Thai won 1 party list seat.

Ittiporn further highlighted that the voter turnout for the election reached an all-time high at 75.22%, reflecting the significant engagement of the Thai population in the democratic process. (NNT)















