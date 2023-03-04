PM is satisfied with Thailand and Japan progress on field of waste management

Prime Minister General. Prayut Chan-o-cha commended Thailand’s progress on field of waste management through bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Japan, according to Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

Thailand’s cooperation with Japan on field of waste management has been forged under the Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Waste Management, signed in 2016 between Ministry of Industry’s Department of Industrial Works and Environmental Regeneration and Material Cycles Bureau, Ministry of the Environment of Japan.







Later, both parties came to terms to renew the Memorandum to promote bilateral cooperation in a wider range of waste management areas.

The renewed MOU was sign on April 20, 2022 with the effective period of 5 years.

The MOU prescribes exchanging information and experiences on field of waste management policy development and implementation, such as recycling technology and innovation, ash management, and contaminated area management.







On February 22, 2023, a meeting was held to discuss capacity enhancement of Thailand’s field of waste management, and to learn from Japan on “waste to energy” technology.

According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister thanked all concerned agencies on the progress in field of waste management, and affirmed the Thai Government’s commitment to promote bilateral cooperation with Japan in the fields of mutual interest.

Thailand’s cooperation with Japan on field of waste management is part of the effort to promote joint industrial development in the region, and foster environmentally-friendly businesses and optimum use of energy, in line with the Government’s policy on green industry and BCG Economic Model, for the country to achieve balance, stability, and sustainability. (TNA)



























