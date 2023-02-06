Drunk man punched singer on stage in Bangkok pub

Netizens strongly criticize a drunk man, who punched Singer Jirakorn “Ae” Sompitak while he was performing on a stage at a pub in Bangkok.

The 26-second video clip, showing the incident at a pub in Rangsit area was posted online by a net idol, Benz Apache.







The singer was performing on the stage when a customer walked on the stage and punched him. The drunk customer pushed the security guard, who was trying to stop him and hit the singer before he was charged by guards.

The pub owner apologized to the singer for the incident and will file a complaint with the police to take a legal action against the attacker on Monday. (TNA)































