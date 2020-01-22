Drought affects elephants’ health

TRANG – Elephants in Thailand’s southern Trang province take leave of absence from their routine works as their owners are concerned of the effects of drought on their health.

Loading…

Owners and mahouts say they opt to take their elephants away from logging industry in drought-hit areas and switch to works in tourism industry instead.

From about 100 elephants in Trang, only a dozen remain after most of them are hired for elephant trekking in nearby Krabi, Phang-nga and Phuket provinces.

The owner of a 32-year-old male elephant said drought and heat could depress the jumbos therefore mahouts must keep them close to water sources.

They have accepted only logging works in areas near waterways to allow the elephants to cool themselves.