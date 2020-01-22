Suspected Gold Shop Robber Detained for Questioning

LOP BURI, Jan 22 – Police are now interrogating a suspected gold shop robber at the Lop Buri Tourist Police Station, 13 days after the lone gunman killed three persons including a toddler during the robbery at Aurora gold shop in Robinson shopping mall in Lop Buri on Jan 9.

National police chief Pol Gen ChakthipChaijinda finished questioning the suspect and held a press briefing after the interrogation.

The national police chief said the motive behind the robbery would be disclosed tomorrow at 10.30 am. at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok.

The police are searching for evidence, including the stolen gold necklaces worth almost 700,000 baht. The suspect said he threw some gold necklaces in a canal and burnt some.

The 38-year-old suspect is reportedly the head master of a school in Sing Buri province, adjacent to Lop Buri.

The black-clad gunman, wearing a wool balaclava and camouflage trousers opened fire at staff members of the gold shop and customers. One staff member, who was shot in the chest died at the scene.

A stray bullet hit a toddler in the head and he was pronounced dead at hospital.

The robber shot dead a security guard before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle without a license plate.