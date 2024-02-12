Donation to Border Patrol Police Learning Center in Chiang Mai

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead, together with the spouses of Cabinet ministers, on Feb 12, made a substantial donation to the Border Patrol Police Learning Center in Na Ma-uen sub-district, Chiang Mai province.

The donation, exceeding 270,000 baht in total, included a variety of items such as computers, printers, color TVs, bicycles, consumer goods, rice, building paint, and educational materials.

In addition to the material donations, the group also provided 15 scholarships, each valued at 1,500 baht, to support the students’ educational expenses. To further contribute to the sense of community at the Learning Center, a lunch was arranged for both students and teachers. (NNT)































