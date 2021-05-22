Discovery of Indian strain in Thailand shakes up ordinary precautions

The Prime Minister has called on all medical units to work diligently to curb the rising death toll from viral infections, while acknowledging the discovery of the Indian strain of the COVID-19 virus among 15 construction workers in the Laksi area.







Spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, today mentioned that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over the daily fatality rate linked to the virus, relaying his remark that even one death was unwanted. The PM has asked the Department of Medicine, Ministry of Public Health and other related organizations such as universities to exchange information and resources to lessen the toll, pointing in particular to folk treatments beyond vaccination.







Dr. Taweesilp reported that more infections have been found amongst Laksi area construction workers, and admitted that viral strain B1.617.2, more commonly known as the Indian strain, was found in 15 of the workers. All have been sent to hospital for treatment and an investigative team has been dispatched to probe the development and bring the situation under control. While confirming that extra precautions must be taken in dealing with the strain, the spokesperson said all data has been forwarded to the Permanent Secretary of Public Health and Director-General of Disease Control so that an in-depth media conference may be held. He said that the PM has been briefed on the matter and is coordinating with the Ministry of Public Health. (NNT)























