Discover breathtaking beauty of blooming red lotus flowers in Nahon Sawan; boat fees 100 baht, free for children

NAKHON SAWAN, Thailand – Discover the breathtaking beauty of over 1,000 rai of blooming red lotus flowers at Bueng Boraphet! Take a scenic boat ride to admire the red lotuses, pink lotuses, and water lilies, while enjoying the sights of various waterbirds, including local and migratory species.
Top Viewing Spots:
Ban Rang Bua, Wang Mahakon Subdistrict, Tha Tako District
Bueng Boraphet Non-Hunting Area
Nakhon Sawan Provincial Administration
Best time to visit: 06:00-09:30 AM, in December and January
Boat Fees:
- Small Boat: 100 THB/person
- Large Boat: 1,300 THB/boat (for 6-12 people)
Children ride for free! (Tour duration: 3 hours)
For more information:
- Ban Rang Bua Community: 086-4011433, 099-3639306
- Bueng Boraphet Non-Hunting Area: 056-009717, 064-451-4980
- Community Pier: 089-567-2815
Don’t miss this stunning natural wonder!
TAT Nakhon Sawan: https://www.facebook.com/TATNakhonsawan.Phichit (TAT)