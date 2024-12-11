Discover breathtaking beauty of blooming red lotus flowers in Nahon Sawan; boat fees 100 baht, free for children

NAKHON SAWAN, Thailand – Discover the breathtaking beauty of over 1,000 rai of blooming red lotus flowers at Bueng Boraphet! Take a scenic boat ride to admire the red lotuses, pink lotuses, and water lilies, while enjoying the sights of various waterbirds, including local and migratory species.

Top Viewing Spots:

Ban Rang Bua, Wang Mahakon Subdistrict, Tha Tako District

Bueng Boraphet Non-Hunting Area

Nakhon Sawan Provincial Administration

Best time to visit: 06:00-09:30 AM, in December and January







Boat Fees:

Small Boat: 100 THB/person

Large Boat: 1,300 THB/boat (for 6-12 people)

Children ride for free! (Tour duration: 3 hours)

For more information:

Ban Rang Bua Community: 086-4011433, 099-3639306

Bueng Boraphet Non-Hunting Area: 056-009717, 064-451-4980

Community Pier: 089-567-2815

Don’t miss this stunning natural wonder!

TAT Nakhon Sawan: https://www.facebook.com/TATNakhonsawan.Phichit (TAT)









































