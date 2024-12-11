Cool in upper Thailand, rainfall in the South and strong wind and wave over the Gulf

BANGKOK, Thailand – During 12 – 16 Dec, the rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea with isolated rain for the first few days before decreasing temperature and morning cool to cold with windy.

A decrease in temperature by 4 – 6 °C is forecast for the Northeast while 2 – 5 °C drop in temperature is forecast for the rest regions. People should keep healthy and beware of fire due to strong winds and dry air.







The northeast monsoon which prevail across the gulf and the South will strengthen. Meanwhile, the low pressure cell over the lower South China Sea will move the gulf and the middle South during 13 – 15 Dec. Rains will increase in the South with heavy to very heavy rains. People in the south should beware of heavy to very heavy rains that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the waterways near foothills and lowlands.

The strengthening wind forces the waves in the Gulf up to 2-3 meters high and above 3 meters high in thundershowers. People near the South shoreline (east coast) should be aware of storm surge. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats in the Gulf should keep ashore.







Affected areas are as followings

On 12 December

South: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

On 13-14 December

South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong and Phang Nga.

On 15-16 December

South: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.



































