Discounts on bus fares offered for early Thai New Year ‘Songkran festival’ travelers

The Transport Co Ltd is offering a 20% discount on tickets purchased for travel between April 7th and 9th. The promotional campaign is being held in anticipation of the long Songkran holidays, which begin next week.

Transport Co Ltd President Sanyalux Panwattanalikit stated that the discount applies to anyone who purchases interprovincial bus tickets through the E-Ticket mobile application, the company’s website, www.transport.co.th, or any of its ticket booths across the country.



The non-refundable tickets must be purchased during the three days set by the company.

Sanyalux said the company is anticipating a major increase in interprovincial travel during the upcoming Thai New Year festival.







The president of Transport Co Ltd stated that passenger safety is the company’s top priority. Drivers must be free of narcotics and alcoholic beverages. In addition, bus attendants must submit to antigen Covid tests every three days. (NNT)

































