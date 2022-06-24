Discount tickets for THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup explained

The organizer of THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022 between Manchester United and Liverpool football teams said discount tickets from well-known online vendor Pimrypie came from special ticket quotas.

Vinij Lertratanachai, executive of Fresh Air Festival Co and organizer of the football match between both football clubs, has clarified the reports that online retailer and YouTube celebrity Pimradaporn Benjawattanapat, better known as Pimrypie, spent about 400 million baht on tickets to the match for discount resale through her live social media sessions.







He said that the discount tickets came from the quotas of both football clubs and were designated for foreign fans. They were not made available via the system of THAITICKETMAJOR Co.

The football match was scheduled on July 12 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.



Mr Vinij said that both football clubs had tickets for overseas spectators but they had not been sold out. Remaining tickets were sent to Fresh Air Festival and were not made available through THAITICKETMAJOR.

Pimrypie approached to buy the remaining tickets which were then sold at normal prices, he said.

Meanwhile, Fresh Air Festival stated on its Facebook page that it did not sell any ticket for a concert rehearsal of Hong Kong singer Jackson Wang or a private dinner with the singer or football players from the clubs. (TNA)

































