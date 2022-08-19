‘Digital Trade’ new age of commerce between Thailand and Singapore

As digital platforms have increasingly become a vital tool for post-pandemic trade, the Ministry of Commerce is now assisting the preparation of Thai businesses for digital economic transformation.

The Department of Trade Negotiations held a seminar on the new age of commerce between Thailand and Singapore, with a particular focus on digital trade. This event highlighted the potential of digital trade partnerships between Thailand and foreign countries, particularly Singapore which has already established digital economy partnerships with several countries, such as Australia and New Zealand.







Department of Trade Negotiations Director-General Auramon Supthaweethum said Singapore had proposed to establish a digital economy partnership with Thailand, which is now under review.

She said this marks a good start for Thai businesses to make the necessary preparations as many countries have already adopted digital-related laws.







Deputy Minister of Commerce Sinit Lertkrai said e-commerce has recently become a key agenda following its global increase in popularity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while several trade deals such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership have a dedicated agreement for e-commerce.



He said the Thai government and private sector have been working together to streamline digitalization, which includes an effort to establish a national e-commerce platform that is linked to the national platforms of other countries. (NNT)

































