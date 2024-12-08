Prime Minister to deliver 90-day performance review Dec 12

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to deliver a comprehensive performance review on December 12 under the theme “2025 Empowering Thais: A Real Possibility.” The address will reflect on the government’s first 90 days in office, provide updates on key projects, and outline strategic plans for Thailand’s continued development.

The presentation will focus on tangible results achieved through government policies and their impact on the Thai people. It will also detail plans to advance national development goals and create a sustainable future for the country.







The address will be broadcast live at 10 a.m. on the NBT2HD Channel and via Facebook Live on the Live NBT2HD page, allowing the public to follow the government’s progress and vision for the year ahead.

The review is expected to offer insights into the government’s approach to addressing challenges and seizing opportunities, presenting a clear direction for Thailand’s growth and development in 2025. (NNT)



































