Development of payment platforms to facilitate digital wallet policy underway

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has discussed the government’s policy to distribute a 10,000 baht stipend through digital wallets, assuring that the measure is already in progress

He added that a committee is currently being assembled to provide further clarification on this policy. According to the premier, all aspects of the policy are within legal parameters and the public is urged to await the committee’s announcement for more details.







Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat echoed that the policy is part of a larger economic stimulus effort and will involve a committee comprising stakeholders from various sectors.

While the committee has yet to be officially formed, parallel activities are underway, such as the development of payment platforms to facilitate the digital wallet policy. The plan is slated to launch on February 1 of next year or sometime within the first quarter depending on whether there are any delays. (NNT)













