Details of 16 land and sea checkpoints suspending TM6 immigration form for travellers entering and exiting Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has extended the suspension of the requirement to fill out the ‘To Mo 6’ (TM6) immigration form for foreign travellers entering and exiting Thailand at 16 land and sea checkpoints until 30 April 2025.

The TM6 form is the arrival/departure card, which foreigners are required to fill out with their passport information and other personal and travel information when entering or leaving Thailand. The form was permanently cancelled for foreign travellers arriving by air since July 2022.

The extended suspension of the TM6 form is aimed at easing immigration procedures and alleviating congestion at eight checkpoints each for entry by land and sea.



Land checkpoints:

Aranyaprathet Immigration Checkpoint, Sa Kaeo Mukdahan Immigration Checkpoint, Mukdahan (Only on the permitted overland transportation route from the border to the checkpoint) Nong Khai Immigration Checkpoint, Nong Khai (Only on the permitted overland transportation route from the border to the checkpoint and the permitted rail transportation route from the border to Nong Khai Railway Station) Chieng Saen Immigration Checkpoint, Chiang Rai (Only on the permitted overland transportation route from the border to the checkpoint) Padang Besar Immigration Checkpoint, Songkhla Sadao Immigration Checkpoint, Songkhla Su-ngai Kolok Immigration Checkpoint, Narathiwat Betong Immigration Checkpoint, Yala







Checkpoints for arrivals by cruise ships and yachts:

Pattaya Immigration Checkpoint, Chon Buri Si Racha Immigration Checkpoint, Chon Buri Si Chang Immigration Checkpoint, Chon Buri Map Ta Phut Immigration Checkpoint, Rayong Phuket Immigration Checkpoint, Phuket Krabi Immigration Checkpoint, Krabi Surat Thani Immigration Checkpoint, Surat Thani Samui Immigration Checkpoint, Surat Thani (Only at allowed mooring location on Na Thon Bay) (TAT)





































