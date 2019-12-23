Deputy PM distributes blankets in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – The temperature in the North and in Bangkok will drop again next week. Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce along with the Deputy Minister of the Interior delivered blankets to people in Chiang Mai.

Mr. JurinLaksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, and Mr. NiphonBunyamanee, Deputy Minister of the Interior, delivered blankets to cold-stricken people in need in Mae Taeng and Chiang Dao districts in Chiang Mai, donating 550 blankets to each district.

According to a survey on the need for blankets in 2020, people in Chiang Mai need 440,338 blankets. Some blankets were donated by the private sector. However, there are still people in 25 districts who need as many as 359,907 blankets.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that from December 24-26, 2019, another moderate high pressure system from China will cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea. As a result, the temperature in upper Thailand will drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius. In northern and northeastern regions, the lowest temperatures are expected to be between 14-22 degrees Celsius. On mountaintops, the lowest temperatures are currently between 6-15 degree Celsius.

In the central and eastern regions as well as Bangkok and its vicinity, the lowest temperatures are between 19-23 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the southern region is expected to experience decreased rainfall.