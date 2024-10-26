Deputy PM asks public not to link Pattani police shooting with Tak Bai case expiration

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as Minister of Defense, on October 26, responded to concerns surrounding ongoing unrest in the three southern border provinces following the expiration of the Tak Bai case statute of limitations. When asked if there were fears that violence might escalate, he replied that he has been consistently concerned since the beginning, noting that the issue of unrest has yet to be resolved. He stated that the government had worked to settle this case from the outset, spending 4-5 years attempting to address and resolve the issue.



He highlighted that selective facts or half-truths are often spoken, which can lead to misunderstandings, though he refrained from making direct accusations. He further emphasized that the government has a clear judicial process in place, with at least four related cases having already gone through court. The legal proceedings have been lengthy, spanning over 15 years. While many administrations have changed, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is now being unjustly pressured to take responsibility, despite being only about ten years old at the time of the incident.

Phumtham emphasized that, under her current role, Prime Minister Paetongtarn has directed authorities to take thorough action on this matter. He added that there is no desire for this issue to be drawn out for political reasons. While several parties have suggested enacting an emergency decree to adjust the statute of limitations, he explained that the proper course of action is to continue following legal procedures.







Prime Minister Paetongtarn has expressed remorse that efforts have not yet fully met expectations, stating that while full justice has been pursued, such processes cannot simply be forced for expediency. Phumtham asserted that consistent action throughout the past 15 years would have led to more effective results. He observed that there is a need for improvement in such cases and that solutions should not be delayed until the case is near its end.

Phumtham further commented that the unrest in the southern provinces persists, independent of the Tak Bai case’s conclusion. He stated that while there is currently no plan for the Prime Minister to visit the southern provinces, he plans to go himself as the official overseeing agencies like the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) and the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).







When questioned about potential symbolic demonstrations of unrest spreading into Bangkok, Phumtham responded that all relevant agencies have been asked to maintain vigilance, adding that it’s challenging to predict such incidents with certainty. He clarified that claims of casualties numbering over 700 are exaggerated, with actual figures closer to 70, including unrelated military personnel. He urged that, having already expended 600-700 million baht, the government sees no value in revisiting this issue politically.

On the recent fatal shooting of a Pattani police officer, Phumtham cautioned against linking it to the Tak Bai case expiration, warning that doing so would only amplify the issue and hinder its closure. He reiterated that from the beginning, officials have been urged to exercise caution, noting that both officers and civilians have continuously faced repercussions in these incidents.





































