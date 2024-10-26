Tropical Storm ‘Trami’ located in central South China Sea causing rainfall across upper Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports that upper Thailand is experiencing an increase in rainfall, with heavy rain expected in parts of the northeastern, central, and eastern regions. In the southern region, heavy rain is also anticipated in certain areas, leading to warnings about possible flash floods and water runoff.

According to the weather forecast for the next 24 hours, a northwest wind from the Andaman Sea and a northeast wind are covering upper Thailand, in conjunction with the strong tropical storm “Trami” located in the central South China Sea. This weather pattern is causing an uptick in rainfall across upper Thailand, with heavy showers particularly noted in the northeastern, central, and eastern regions. Residents in these areas are advised to remain cautious due to thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and accumulated rain, and to take care of their health amid the changing weather conditions.



As the northwest winds blanket the Andaman Sea, the southern region is also expected to see heavy rainfall in some areas. Residents in the southern provinces are urged to be cautious of heavy downpours and accumulated rain that may lead to flash floods, especially in areas near hills, waterways, and low-lying regions.

Wave conditions in the Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand are moderate, with wave heights reaching 1-2 meters. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, wave heights can exceed 2 meters. Fishermen in these regions are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.







The powerful tropical storm “Trami” is covering the upper South China Sea and is expected to move closer to the southern part of Hainan Island, China, and the central coast of Vietnam between October 26-28. Travelers to these areas should check the weather conditions before departing.

North: Cool weather in the morning in the upper part of the region, with thunderstorms expected in 20% of the area, mainly in Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Phichit. Minimum temperature: 22-25°C, Maximum temperature: 33-36°C. Northeasterly winds at 10-15 km/h.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and heavy rain expected in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature: 18-24°C, Maximum temperature: 32-34°C. Northeasterly winds at 10-30 km/h.

Central: Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with heavy rain expected in Lopburi and Saraburi. Minimum temperature: 23-25°C, Maximum temperature: 35-36°C. Northwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.







East: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain expected in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature: 23-26°C, Maximum temperature: 33-35°C. Northwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 meter high, with higher waves exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas.

South (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, primarily in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature: 22-25°C, Maximum temperature: 33-35°C. From Surat Thani north: Northwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 meter high, with higher waves exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat south: Northwesterly winds at 15-35 km/h. The sea has waves 1-2 meters high, with higher waves exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas.









South (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain expected in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature: 24-25°C, Maximum temperature: 31-33°C. Northwesterly winds at 15-35 km/h. The sea has waves 1-2 meters high, with higher waves exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area. Minimum temperature: 23-27°C, Maximum temperature: 34-36°C. Northwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

































