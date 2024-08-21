Deputy district officer shoots girlfriend dead after heated dispute, surrenders to police

SARABURI, Thailand – In a shocking incident, a young deputy district officer, Thakorn, lured his girlfriend, Ms. Kanya, to a parking lot beside Wang Muang Police Station before fatally shooting her in the head. He immediately surrendered to the police. The tragic event occurred after a series of escalating domestic violence incidents, one of which left Ms. Kanya with broken ribs. Her grieving relatives have since taken her body back to their hometown in Surin Province for funeral rites.







This tragedy follows the release of a CCTV video on July 11th that became headline news. In the footage, Ms. Kanya, the victim, was seen reporting to local media after being assaulted by Thakorn. The video showed her in a distressed state, naked and attempting to grab her car keys, only to be slapped and kicked by her boyfriend. At one point, the video captured Thakorn wielding a knife and smashing a guitar, causing significant property damage within their home. Ms. Kanya subsequently filed a police report against Thakorn for physical assault and property damage at Sangkha Police Station, Surin Province. As a result, Thakorn was reassigned to assist in the administrative division in Mueang Surin District.

The situation escalated on August 19th, turning into a tragedy when Thakorn shot Ms. Kanya in her right temple as she sat in her car near Wang Muang Police Station in Saraburi Province. Following the shooting, Thakorn surrendered to the authorities.







On August 20th, Wang Muang police officers conducted a two-hour interrogation of Thakorn. Despite attempts by reporters to ask him questions about the crime, he remained silent and uncooperative. He is currently being held in solitary confinement under constant CCTV surveillance to prevent any potential self-harm.

Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Natchat Ketchat confirmed that the suspect’s testimony was consistent with his initial statement to Saraburi Provincial Police. Thakorn claimed that his actions were premeditated and intended to prevent further complications for himself or others.

The timeline leading to the murder, as reconstructed by the police, reveals that after several domestic violence incidents became legal matters, Thakorn attempted to reconcile with Ms. Kanya, but they could not reach an agreement. Three days before the incident, the couple traveled together from Sangkha District, Surin Province, to Wang Muang District, Saraburi Province, to visit Thakorn’s mother. Along the way, they visited various places. Upon arriving in Wang Muang, they stopped to meet a friend of Thakorn.









During this visit, Ms. Kanya brought up their past conflicts and refused to withdraw her police report or complaints against Thakorn’s superiors, despite his pleas. Ms. Kanya also demanded that Thakorn take responsibility for her financially and publicly commit to their relationship after she finalized her divorce from her foreign husband. Thakorn, unable to meet these demands, became enraged, and the situation escalated into a violent argument. Ms. Kanya then threatened to escalate her complaints, which could lead to Thakorn losing his job. This threat ultimately led him to fatally shoot her.









Thakorn has been charged with premeditated murder and illegal possession of a firearm in a public place. He has refused to participate in a crime reconstruction, and investigators will present him to the Saraburi Provincial Court on August 21st for further detention, with a request for no bail, a stance also supported by the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, at the Institute of Forensic Science under the Ministry of Justice, Ms. Kanya’s sister and relatives arrived to collect her body, which they will take back to Surin Province for funeral rites. Her family, in tears, shared that they had warned her multiple times about her relationship with Thakorn, especially after the assault incident became public last month. (TNA)





































