Heavy rain in Chiang Rai causes severe flooding, rice fields and shrimp farms destroyed

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Heavy rainfall over the past several days in Chiang Rai has led to rising water levels in many rivers, with the Ing River being particularly affected. As of this morning, the water levels in Thoeng District have risen significantly, flooding lowland areas along the river in three sub-districts – Nong Raet, Plong, and Ngiew. More than 15,000 rai of rice fields have been destroyed.







Additionally, in Wiang Sub-district, the flooding has severely impacted giant freshwater prawn farms, with over 1,800 rai submerged, resulting in estimated damages exceeding 10 million baht.

The District Chief of Thoeng, along with relevant agencies, has conducted on-site surveys of the damage and assessed the water situation. It was found that the water level of the Ing River continues to rise and has flooded roads connecting villages. As of August 21, the damage is still difficult to assess as the water levels have not stabilized, and further losses are possible. (TNA)

Unfortunately, the flooding has already claimed two lives, a 77-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.





































