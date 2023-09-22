Department of Cultural Promotion holds Thai Intangible Cultural Heritage event

The Department of Cultural Promotion under the Ministry of Culture is holding the Thai Intangible Cultural Heritage event to spread the knowledge of cultural heritage gained through its research and studies.

Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion, Kowit Pakamart, presided over the event’s inauguration, during which he said the country’s cultural heritage being recognized by UNESCO is one of Thailand’s soft power assets, putting Thailand on the map and on par with other great nations. The result of UNESCO’s decision to make the ancient town of Si Thep a world heritage site is likely to be higher income for local communities through tourism.







Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich took the opportunity to hand out awards and certificates to individuals and organizations that have contributed to the conservation of intangible cultural heritage. He noted that the event is an impetus for all sectors to drive forth the preservation of intangible assets.

The event also features traditional music performances by a young musical band, 14 cultural heritage exhibits, and a free tasting of 77 local dishes that are featured in the “Thailand Best Local Food: The Lost Taste” campaign. (NNT)





























