34.5-km ‘Pink Line’ monorail expected to open in November

The Pink Line monorail, connecting Khae Rai in Nonthaburi and Min Buri in eastern Bangkok is expected to be partially launched in November, said deputy government spokesman Tipanan Sirichana.

The project’s construction is currently 96.73% completed. The 34.5 –km pink line will be the main route, linking the Nonthaburi government complex and Min Buri and passengers can connect to four other lines of the electric train network.







Meanwhile, the extension of the Pink Line from Si Rat station to Muang Thong Thani is 22.89 per cent completed. When the service is opened, it will facilitate travels to Muang Thong Thani, where the large residential community, conference, exhibition and concert halls are located. More than 20 million people travel to the area each year. (TNA)

















