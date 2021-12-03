Deluge of water threatens Nakhon Si Thammarat, south Thailand

The center of the southern province was likely to face run-off from the Khiriwong mountain range in 7-8 hours after it had rained there for two days.

The deluge would also affect the adjacent provinces of Phatthalung and Surat Thani, according to local officials.







The run-off was flowing fast past Khiriwong village in Lan Saka district. It raised the level of a canal to reach the deck of a suspension bridge in Thaha village of Khiriwong sub-district. The run-off would reach Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat in 7-8 hours, local officials warned.



Meanwhile, floodwater was about 1.5 meters deep in Bang Yot village of Phra Saeng district in Surat Thani province. In Ipan sub-district, most houses that stand near the Ipan canal were facing higher floodwater. Persistent rain caused the level of the canal to rise and overflow into about 60 houses. Local Red Cross staffs were helping victims there. (TNA)






































