Delay in PM vote raises uncertainty for Pheu Thai’s bid to form new coalition government

The upcoming prime ministerial vote in Thailand has been delayed, causing uncertainty for Pheu Thai’s bid to form a new coalition government. Originally scheduled for Aug 4, the vote was canceled after the Constitutional Court postponed its decision on whether parliament’s rejection of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s renomination as prime minister was constitutional.

This development has led to doubts among political analysts and the public about Pheu Thai’s ability to establish a new government. Speculation suggests that an alternative prime ministerial candidate from another party may be nominated instead of Pheu Thai’s candidate, Srettha Thavisin.







Pheu Thai recently parted ways with the Move Forward Party and expressed its intention to seek additional support for its prime ministerial candidate from other parties.

The Constitutional Court stated that it will make a decision on the matter on August 16 after carefully considering the complaints filed by voters and a request from the Ombudsman to postpone the vote for prime minister.







The analysts said the delayed vote could have an adverse impact on Pheu Thai and Srettha, with potential accusations against him giving senators a reason to reject his nomination. This may lead Pheu Thai to seek support from other political parties.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has stated that a prime ministerial vote will be on hold until the court provides further clarity on the matter.

The parliament has been scheduled on Aug 4 to discuss the Move Forward Party’s motion regarding the amendment of Article 272 of the Constitution, which addresses the upper house’s authority to endorse a candidate for the premiership. (NNT)

















