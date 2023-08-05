Pattaya tops list for upcoming Mother’s Day getaways

Pattaya, Thailand – As the National Mother’s Day approaches next week, Thai people are eagerly planning family trips and vacations to celebrate this special occasion on August 12. According to the latest report from “Agoda,” Pattaya ranks first among the top 10 most sought-after domestic destinations, closely followed by Hua Hin / Cha-am, Bangkok, Khao Yai, and Kanchanaburi, making them the favored choices for the upcoming holiday.







In an ambitious move towards a brighter future for Thai tourism, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), recently unveiled the groundbreaking initiative “Moving Forward for the Better” at the Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The initiative aimed to elevate Thai tourism to new heights of value and sustainability, targeting an income recovery of 3 trillion baht, equal to the pre-pandemic years.





Looking ahead to 2023, the TAT is determined to accelerate resilience and transformation towards high-value and sustainable tourism, focusing on quality travelers and equitable income distribution to local communities. Additionally, the TAT is prioritizing “Tourism Security,” enhancing digital literacy, and leveraging innovation and technology to boost value and sustainability in the industry.





















