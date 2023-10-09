Defence Minister affirms readiness for prompt evacuation from Israel

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang confirms the imminent evacuation of Thai citizens from Israel. Mr. Sutin inspected the readiness of the Royal Thai Air Force to deploy aircraft to evacuate Thai citizens affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Air Force has prepared C-130 and A340 transport planes with medical emergency response teams who previously participated in earthquake relief missions in Turkey and evacuations of Thai citizens from unstable situations in Sudan.

The MERT teams will collaborate with medical aviation personnel, particularly in patient care.







“At this point, the only remaining issue is obtaining permission from the Israeli authorities and ensuring they facilitate our efforts to evacuate Thai citizens. There is no need to worry at this moment, except for circumstances beyond our control that may escalate or de-escalate,” he said

If all 30,000 Thai nationals request to return and the Air Force’s existing resources are insufficient, assistance will be sought from Thai commercial airlines or private airlines. Alternatively, if necessary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will engage in discussions with the Israeli government to charter additional aircraft, said Mr. Sutin. (TNA)













