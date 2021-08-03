Bangkok extends COVID-19 control measures until August 31 – details here

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced the latest Order of the Temporary Closure of Premises (No. 39) that continues the measures in the previous Orders No. 32 and No. 34-38 and is adjusted to comply with the Royal Thai Government’s Directive No. 28 to expand lockdown in 29 dark-red zone provinces, which include Bangkok, from 3-31 August, 2021.







Extension of restrictions on the movements of people

The night-time curfew remains unchanged between 21.00-04.00 Hrs. During the 7-hour period nightly, people are asked to remain at home and only to go out if necessary.

Outside of the night-time curfew, people are also asked to only go out, if necessary, i.e., to shop for everyday items like food, medicine and medical supplies, to visit the doctor, or to receive a vaccine. The relative authorities are asked to do whatever necessary to distribute food and supplies to people to minimise hardship.



Public transport is allowed to operate at only 50% of the seating capacity and must apply social distancing measures. The relative authorities are to ensure there is enough transportation services, especially for people with vaccination appointments.

Restrictions on the gatherings of people

Public and private organisations as well as people are asked to avoid any activities prone to the spread of disease where the number of attendees exceeds 5 people. Public and private organisations are advised to hold training, seminars, and meetings online.

Work from home

Government agencies are asked to have their employees work from home 100%, except for those providing services in public health, disease control, utilities, traffic, disaster prevention and mitigation, law and order, and those with specific operating times to advance appointments. All must be done under strict disease control measures.







Private companies are also encouraged to have their employees work from home 100%.

Restrictions and closure of businesses and services

Department stores, shopping malls, and community malls are allowed to open until 20.00 Hrs., and only for supermarkets, pharmacies and medical supplies, and vaccination centres. Restaurants and eateries in shopping malls or similar venues can open for delivery services only up until 20.00 Hrs.

Restaurants and eateries are allowed to offer take-away and delivery services up until 20.00 Hrs.

Convenience stores and fresh markets are allowed to open up until 20.00 Hrs. All 24-hour convenience stores must close nightly between 20.00-04.00 Hrs.









What remains open?

Hospitals, medical facilities, medical clinics, pharmacies, shops, factories, banking and financial services, ATMs, telecommunication services, postage and parcel services, pet food shops, building materials and construction supplies stores, shops selling miscellaneous necessary items, cooking gas stores, petrol stations, and online delivery services are allowed to open as necessary under strict disease control measures.



The Closure Orders No. 32 and No. 34-38 remain in place until 31 August, 2021, for:

Entertainment businesses and venues; such as, pubs, bars, karaoke, massage parlours, and bath venues;

Water parks and theme parks;

Children’s playgrounds and stations of all types;

Botanic gardens, museums, learning centres, historical sites, national parks, public libraries, art galleries, zoos, and similar venues;

Snooker and billiard venues;

Game stations, and games and Internet shops;

Fighting cock/bull/fish venues, horse racetracks, and racetracks of all types;

Children’s nurseries and elderly care facilities (except regular overnight care services);

Boxing stadiums, boxing gyms, and martial art gyms;

Banquet and similar venues;

Buddha amulet stalls and centres;

Preschool nurseries and kindergartens;

Beauty clinics, and tattoo and piercing services;

Fitness centres;

Healthcare venues, including spas and traditional Thai massage shops;

Ice-skating rinks, and bowling alleys or similar venues;

Dance and ballet schools;

Construction sites;

All kinds of indoor and outdoor sports venues;

Public parks and botanical gardens;

All types of competition venues;

Exhibition halls, trade fair centres, and convention centres;

Learning centres, science centres for education, science parks, science and cultural centres, and art galleries;

Public libraries, community libraries, private libraries, and book houses;

Museums, national museums, local museums and similar museums, historical sites, and ancient monuments are allowed to reopen under strict public health measures;

Early childhood development centres, and preschool child development centres;

Beauty salons, barber shops, manicure and pedicure shops, and tattoo shops;

Public swimming pools or other similar businesses and all types of pools or ponds for sports or marine activities.







Self-protective measures and distancing efforts

As usual, people nationwide are asked to continue abiding by the health and safety measures in place; such as, wearing a face mask at all times while outside of their residence, regularly washing hands with soap and water/cleaning alcohol, and avoiding unnecessary close contact with others.























