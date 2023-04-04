Darkened water in Patong beach, Phuket, caused by plankton bloom

The Phuket Fisheries Office has explained that darkened sea water along Patong beach in Phuket was a result of a plankton bloom, with authorities not expecting the phenomenon to impact tourism.

The announcement came after photos of murky black water flowing from the beach started circulating on social media. The seawater from the mouth of Pak Bang canal to a stretch of beach in the Patong area turned black, prompting tourists to avoid venturing into the sea.







Sitthipol Muangsong, head of the Phuket Fisheries Office, led members of the press on an inspection of Patong beach. Upon inspection, he identified the event as a plankton bloom, a natural occurrence that takes place every year. The phenomenon causes seawater to become brown, red, green, or murky black.

Sitthipol explained that the color corresponds with high concentrations of plankton in the water.







He added that the bloom generally occurs in the summer due to changes in tidal or wind patterns and lasts only for a short while. He further noted that the Phuket Fisheries Office will ask the Phuket Marine Biological Center to collect samples of sea water at the beach for testing to be sure.

The samples will be analyzed to determine the water quality so locals and tourists can have peace of mind. (NNT)
















