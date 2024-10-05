Dam water discharge necessary to manage incoming water from upstream and additional rains

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Smart Water Operation Center (SWOC) under the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has issued a warning about rising water levels in the Chao Phraya River Basin. Currently, the water flow through Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province is measured at 2,000 cubic meters per second. Projections indicate that the flow rate will increase to between 2,200 and 2,500 cubic meters per second over the next week at Water Measurement Station C.2 in Nakhon Sawan, which will then flow downstream into Chao Phraya Dam.



In response, the RID has announced plans to increase the water discharge rate at the dam to a maximum of 2,400 cubic meters per second. The adjustment is necessary to manage the incoming water from upstream and additional rains expected during this period. The increased discharge is likely to raise water levels by 60 to 70 centimeters in low-lying areas outside of flood protection embankments.







Communities in several provinces along the Chao Phraya River, including Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, and Sing Buri, may experience rising water levels that could affect areas such as Phong Pheng Canal, Bang Ban Canal, and the Noi River. Other areas at risk include Wat Sing district in Chai Nat, Phrom Buri district in Sing Buri, and Ang Thong’s Chaiyo district.

Residents living in these flood-prone regions are urged to remain vigilant and closely monitor water levels. Local authorities are advising those in vulnerable areas to be prepared for possible flooding as the situation develops. (NNT)





































